Superfood Tip: Eat broccoli for wellness

Broccoli has a number of superfood benefits, and many have deemed it one of the healthiest foods around.

According to Medical News Today, broccoli is one of the healthiest veggies for your body. It belongs to the cruciferous vegetable family, as is kale, cauliflower and collard greens, to name a few, according to medicalnewstoday.com.

“These nutrition powerhouses supply loads of nutrients for little calories,” according to an article on the website. “If you are trying to eat healthier, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli should be at the very top of your grocery list.”

Eating broccoli can decrease the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease, stated the website.