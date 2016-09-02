Over a Cup of Coffee: Making baked beef and cabbage — again

I try to check the ingredients and directions for all of my column’s recipes, but once in a while I goof up. That’s what happened sometime in the winter. I didn’t catch the error; nobody said anything (you’re all too kind).

Then last week, Robert Meckley, of Craig, called me about “Baked Beef and Cabbage.” He said that I had written in the column that it was snowing so it was awhile ago. He had made the recipe before (successfully), but he was curious about what he was supposed to have done with the other half of the shredded cabbage after he put half in the bottom of the casserole dish. I didn’t say.

Robert didn’t call me to criticize; he just wanted to know what I intended about the cabbage. I apologize for the error and appreciate the call. Robert and I have visited about recipes before. He has a knack for adding ingredients to a dish in order to make it his own. Thanks, Robert.

I think this recipe for “Baked Beef and Cabbage” came from Florence Van Tassel.

Baked Beef and Cabbage

1 pound of lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

½ cup uncooked rice

1 small head of cabbage, shredded, about 5-6 cups

1 teaspoon salt

pepper, to taste

2 cups tomatoes and juice or soup

2 cups water

Bouillon cube

Shred five to six cups of cabbage. Spread half of the cabbage in the bottom of a buttered casserole. Heat a little oil. Cook beef, onion and rice. Season with salt and pepper. Stir and cook together, but don’t brown. It will take about 10 minutes. Spoon this mixture over the cabbage. Top with the remaining cabbage. Heat the tomatoes with the water and bouillon cube until it’s boiling. Pour all over the top. Bake at 350 degrees until tender for about an hour. The recipe doesn’t specify, but I think I have covered it with foil to “help” it cook. I think Robert may use beef broth; that’s good, too.

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? If so, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626. For goodness sake, if I make an error, please call me!