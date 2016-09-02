Northwest Colorado rodeo athletes finish summer, start fall

Summer has nearly run its course, but for a sport like rodeo, the changing of the seasons means little for athletes who compete for most of the year if not all of it.

Northwest Colorado cowboys and cowgirls have shifted gears moving from one season to another.

In August, Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo wrapped its activities for the warm months, and two Craig residents were left standing as the top of their events — Garrett Buckley in the saddle bronc and Camie Haskins in barrel racing.

The two lifelong competitors are far from done for the year, Haskins staying in practice on horseback well after the Steamboat series has finished.

Buckley likewise, is staying on top of his sport, noting that he has been attending pro events since he was 18. And, saddle bronc is his specialty for an important reason.

“My dad did it when I was little, and I went to rodeos with him, sat in the saddle and just kind of got hooked that way,” he said.

Rodeo events can be found easily in the region the next two weekends, between Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Rockin’ Bulls event Saturday in Rangely and Steamboat’s Rocky Mountain Bull Bash.

Within Craig, Moffat County High School’s rodeo team will host their home event at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 and 11.

This year, the group includes talent from across the Yampa Valley and then some. Ty Pinnt, Kinlie Brennise, Kasen Brennise, Yancey Weber and Madison Weber represent Craig, while Yampa’s Jace Logan remains attached to the team. Also part of the action are Hayden’s Kaitlynn Hayes and Miranda Hammer, of Burns.

At the middle school level are Yampa’s Kody Logan and Hayden’s Keenan Hayes.

Sheila Brennise took over coaching duties this year.

“They had a Steamboat team last year, and they don’t now, so a lot of those kids came over to Moffat County,” she said. “Our team really looks strong from junior high up. We don’t have the same numbers, but we have some really competitive kids.”

The season opener for Colorado State High School Rodeo Association and Colorado Junior High Rodeo Association took place last week in Eagle.

Highlights included a weekend win for Kinlie Brennise in the first day of breakaway roping on a new horse, which her mother noted was a triumph after her favorite equine was injured this summer.

Keenan Hayes showed his skill with wins in chute dogging and bull riding, the latter of which saw him win state and national titles to complete last season.

Other big point-getters were Kasen Brennise in the tie down and Jace Logan in steer wrestling, each taking third to make it onto the all-around points board.

The group will compete this weekend in Cortez.

Following its first round of competition at its home event Sept. 10, MCHS rodeo will host a team roping fundraiser with open registration available starting at 5 p.m. Red Rock Productions will sponsor the event, which includes payouts and buckles for the best headers and heelers. For more information, call 970-270-6560.

“We sure appreciate all the support the community has given us lately,” Sheila said.

High School rodeo results from Eagle

Competitor — First day rank, second day

Barrel racing

Kinlie Brennise — 43, 12

Miranda Hammer — 36, 42

Kaitlynn Hayes — 38, 28

Breakaway roping

Kinlie Brennise — 1, 9

Miranda Hammer — 8, 25

Kaitlynn Hayes — 19, 8

Madison Weber — 17, 18

Goat tying

Kinlie Brennise — 4, 4

Kaitlynn Hayes — 16, 15

Pole bending

Kinlie Brennise — 27, 2

Miranda Hammer — 16, 18

Steer wrestling

Jace Logan — N/A, 3

Team roping

Kasen Brennise/Kinlie Brennise — 73; 8th

Jace Logan — N/A, 16

Madison Weber/Yancey Weber — 10, 5

Tie down roping

Kasen Brennise — 3, 8

Jace Logan — N/A, 20

All-around points

Girls

Competitor — Season points, current rank

Kinlie Brennise— 33; 3rd

Boys

Kasen Brennise — 11, 12th

Jace Logan — 8, 16th

Junior High results in Eagle

Boys breakaway roping

Kody Logan — 5, 2

Boys goat tying

Kody Logan — 7, 4

Bull riding

Keenan Hayes — 1, 2

Chute dogging

Keenan Hayes— 1, 7

Kody Logan — 6, 6

Ribbon roping

Kody Logan — 2, 4

All-around points

Keenan Hayes — 49, 1st

Kody Logan — 38, 5th

