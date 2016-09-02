Moffat County football rocks Ridge View Rams in shutout game

Moffat County High School varsity football was prepared for a whole different ball game Friday night than their previous outing. And, these Dogs delivered.

MCHS hosted Watkins’ Ridge View Academy in its first home game, taking down the Rams, 44-0, to improve to 1-1.

Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Ridge View Academy Team — 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final MCHS — 17 13 14 0 44 RVA — 0 0 0 0 0

Both teams were itching to make something happen after a Zero Week that didn’t end well for either school — a 15-12 defeat in Rawlins, Wyoming, disappointed the Dogs and a 36-8 drubbing from The Academy hit the Rams.

Ridge View special teams struggled early in the game as a bobbled punt return bounced of one of their players' hands and onto the 5-yard line with Mikinzie Klimper diving on it to earn a fumble recovery. Keenan Hildebrandt scored the first touchdown on the next play on a quick five-yard carry, and the team was off and running.

On the Rams' next set of downs the Bulldog defense was fiercer than ever and Klimper, John T Peroulis and Elias Peroulis were on top of things, each claiming one sack after another. The Ridgeview punt proved problematic again as a bad snap sent their punter into the end zone with Bulldogs right on top of him for a safety.

MCHS found themselves in prime position after getting the ball right back, and a successful reverse to Kaden Hafey gave them another TD, and Hildy added the extra two points to end the first quarter, 17-0.

Hildebrandt went on to rush a total 75 yards and was four for 10 on passes, with 59 yards, 55 of which went to Klimper on three catches.

Eddie Smercina had 66 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns, Hafey also scoring twice with a total 32 yards gained and 15 lost, as well as four receiving yards.

Jared Atkin ran for 23, Elias Peroulis five and John T Peroulis 19.

New kicker Chace Marshall, filling in for injured Hugo Hernandez, was four for five in extra points.

“Hugo really riled us up and got us going,” he said.



Klimper — who also had 43 yards on kick returns — led defense in tackles with six and two fumble recoveries, while Ryan Zimmerman came up with one recovery. Dominic Pascetti also claimed two turnovers and was credited along with Hafey for the safety.

Despite an all-around great game for the Dogs that went into a running clock by the end of the third quarter, there were some drawbacks as two more found themselves on the injured list.

Elias Peroulis came out of the game with a sprained knee early in the second quarter, on crutches for the remainder of the night. Worse yet, a Moffat County punt return by Nate Baker saw the junior hit the ground wailing in pain, eventually taken to The Memorial Hospital by an ambulance on site.

The diagnosis is uncertain for Baker, though head coach Keith Gille said it’s “not good,” his first thought after the final whistle visiting TMH to check on his player.

Even with the setbacks, it was an excellent game for the team, the coach said.

“Our kids showed a lot of resilience, we had a good week of practice, I couldn’t be prouder of them,” he said. “I’m proud of our coaches, too, they worked their butts off this week.”

MCHS will be spared from traveling again until Sept. 30, with a Sept. 9 meeting with Delta and a Sept. 23 game with Resurrection Christian sandwiching a bye week.

The Bulldogs last saw the Rams on the road in 2015, picking up a 30-14 win, and Ridge View was raring to settle that score.

For now, the team is just focused on taking in their first win and moving one game at a time.

Marshall noted that in the face of fellow players getting hurt, the Bulldogs knew they needed to keep their resolve more than ever.

“We came together and did what we do best,” he said.

