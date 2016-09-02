Health Briefs: TMH Board of Trustees passes resolution against ColoradoCare (Amendment 69)

— Uncertainty, lack of medical expertise and oversight, projected cost increases, expected tax increases and health care providers fleeing the state are factors that make ColoradoCare (Amendment 69) to risky to support, according the a resolution to oppose the amendment passed by the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees at their monthly meeting Thursday night.

ColoradoCare proposes to provide universal health coverage to all the state’s residents and will appear on the ballot in November.

Colorado voters will decide in November whether to adopt ColoradoCare, a revolutionary system to provide universal health coverage to all the state’s residents. The Colorado Health Institute (CHI) is releasing a series of research briefs that delve into the ColoradoCare ballot measure, Amendment 69. Read the first two reports athttp://coloradohealthinstitute.org/key-issues/detail/legislation-and-policy/coloradocare-an-independent-analysis.

MSHA issues a call to safety

Eight fatalities and more than 1,100 nonfatal accidents have occurred in the nation’s coal mines with 8 near-fatal accidents occurring in Colorado, since October 2015. The most common outcomes of the injuries were to the back, shoulders, knees and fingers. The most common causes of near fatal accidents, the majority were attributed to powered haulage, electrical and machinery classifications. Therefore, the Mine Safety and Health Administration is issuing a call to safety to coal miners working in underground and surface mines around the country and reminds miners to “stop and take a breath” before proceeding with the next task at hand.

NCH offers clues to understanding infants’ hunger cues

Babies use their bodies and make noises to communicate when they need to eat, learn, play or rest. Newborns' cues can be hard to read because they are still learning to control their bodies. Watching your baby can help you learn what he or she needs. When a baby is hungry, he or she may:

• Suck on his hand or wrist

• Bend his arms and legs

• Make sucking noises

• Move his mouth or tongue

• Search for the nipple or turn to you

• Be more alert

When baby is full, he or she may suck slower or stop sucking, relax his hands and arms, turn away from the nipple or push away. These tips are from the Northwest Colorado Health (formerly Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association), in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment’s Early Childhood Obesity Prevention Program. Breastfeeding support, nutrition counseling and supplemental healthy foods are available for qualified families through the VNA’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. People who are interested can call 970-871-7653.

Wellness Wednesday releases new schedule

Wellness Wednesday takes place at The Journey at First Baptist Church each Wednesday. The program caters to Craig’s senior citizens. Here’s the newly released schedule:

• CNCC Memoir Writing — 8:15 to 10:15 a.m.

Free class. Call 970-824-1135 to register.

• Senior Wellness Clinic – 9:30 a.m. to noon

Drop in. $3 suggested donation

• Introduction to Movement and Exercise — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Drop in. $3 suggested donation

• Advanced Movement and Exercise —10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

$3 suggested donation

• Lunch — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

$3 suggested lunch fee

• Pinochle — 1 to 3 p.m.