Government update for the week of Sept. 5

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda:

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve Minutes: Aug. 30

b) Resolution for payment of payroll warrants: 2016-94, 95

c) Resolution for transfer of payment of warrants: 2016-96

d) Resolution corrections for the month of Sept.: Resolution 2016-97

e) Adult protective services memo of understanding with Mind Springs Health and Mesa County

f) Colorado Department of Transportation highway maintenance agreement with Road and Bridge Department for State Highways 318, 394 and 317

g) Annual county audit renewal contract

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Museum of Northwest Colorado — Dan Davidson

• Present mineral leases with GRMR for approval

5) 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.: Board of County Commissioners

• Discuss Economic Development Administration funding for feasibility studies

• Rural Jump Start program discussion