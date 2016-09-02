Fitness Tip: Get kids involved in running program

Online registration is open for Girls on the Run of Western Colorado, a 10-week fall program for girls in grades three through five.

GOTR focuses on promoting healthy body image, confidence and other positive attributes in young female athletes through the sport of running, meeting twice weekly to build endurance and strength for a 5K race that will take place in November.

The program will feature three Moffat County sites, including East, Sandrock and Sunset elementary schools, overseen by Tiffany Trevenen, Melissa Forbes and Stephanie Murr, respectively.

Sandrock will host practices starting at 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, while East and Sunset will go at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Practices begin the week of Sept. 6.