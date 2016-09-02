Fire in Dinosaur National Monument contained

A fire that was reported in Dinosaur National Monument on the Utah side Thursday afternoon has been contained.

The 184-acre Green Fire started southwest of the Green River Campground around 4:30 p.m. and the cause is still under investigation, according to a news release from the monument.

“Fanned by winds, the fire burned quickly through grass and sagebrush. Estimated size is approximately 184 acres. Fire crews responded quickly to suppress the fire to protect people and property at the Green River Campground and adjacent private property,” the news release states.

On Thursday evening the campground was evacuated, and by noon on Friday it had reopened.

Operations at the Quarry Visitor Center and Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall have remained open to the public as normal.

Responding agencies included the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management and Jensen Fire Department responded to the fire, as well as a U.S. Forest service helicopter from Rifle.