Education Briefs: Many government offices closed on Monday

In observance of Labor Day, many government offices will be closed on Monday.

Moffat County Library will be closed Saturday through Monday for Labor Day.

Hayden Public Library will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Labor Day.

All of Colorado’s state parks will be open and staffed, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife administrative offices and wildlife service centers will be closed.

Free and reduced lunch applications are due now

Moffat County School District Food Services is asking parents to submit their applications for free or reduced lunches now. A new application is needed each year. Those on food stamps are automatically qualified.

The district wants parents to know that files are reviewed by one person and financial details are kept private. Applications can be taken throughout the year if family financial circumstances change. After applications have been collected, parents will receive a notice by mail. If you have not received this notice or if you have questions, please call 970-824-2160.

Moffat Count School District Preschool and Early Childhood programs start Tuesday

Enrollment, registration and information can be obtained from the Early Childhood Center located in the district administrative building at 775 Yampa Ave. in Craig by calling 970-826-6280.

Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges offers Last Mile Scholarships

The Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges will offer a new scholarship program called the Last Mile Scholarships that are intended for students who are close to completing an Associate Degree but need financial assistance to overcome a financial obstacle or hardship to graduate. The scholarships are available to students at any of the Colorado Community College System’s (CCCS) 13 colleges of which Colorado Northwestern Community Collage is part of the system.

Students receiving the Last Mile Scholarships must be seeking an Associate Degree at a CCCS institution; have a maximum of 15 credit hours remaining to earn a degree; be enrolled full-or part-time; be able to complete their degree in the term in which they are applying for a scholarship; be a Colorado resident; and have unmet financial need. Full requirements are available at the Financial Aid Office of each institution. Last Mile Scholarships will be available until the funds are fully distributed.

MCSD substitute orientation Tuesday

Substitute teachers need a test score of 4 or higher, or proof of 49+ credit hours from an accredited college, a clear background check and a strong desire to help in the education of children. Orientation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Moffat County School District Administration Building, 775 Yampa Ave in Craig. If you have questions, contact Linda Becker-Foulk in the Human Resources Department at 970-824-3268.

CPW offers free park access through Moffat County Library

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has given the Craig branch of Moffat County Library two backpacks with free park passes. Those who wish to check out the backpacks at the library are welcome to do so and enjoy a free day at a national park across Colorado. Those wanting to check out the backpacks must have a library card.

Binoculars, brochures and information also are in the backpack along with the national park pass. For more information, call 970-824-5116.

Moffat County Library story time changes

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig and Dinosaur branches on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction. Themes for September include

• Sept. 8 — Library Card Month

• Sept. 15 — Zoo

• Sept. 22 — Animals at Night

• Sept. 29 — Construction

Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program accepting applications for next class

The Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program (CALP) is accepting applications from emerging leaders looking to further develop both their skills and their commitment to the future of Colorado’s agricultural and rural communities.

Participants in the program travel the state, learning about agriculture in every region, while also honing their personal leadership skills. As a culmination to the two-year program, the group also participates in an international trip to learn about agriculture in a foreign country and trade between that country and the U.S.

Sept. 30 is the deadline to apply for the next CALP class, which will consist of 12 seminars, running from February 2017 through February 2019.

More information and applications can be downloaded at www.coloagleaders.co, or Cathy Calderwood at cathy@coloagleaders.org or at 303-547-5963.