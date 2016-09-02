Craig Kiwanis, Boys & Girls Club’s Yahoo fundraiser drops Sept. 10

Northwest Colorado’s precipitation can be quick and intense in the fall, and if you happen to be in the right spot next weekend, you might just catch a sudden shower of golf balls.

The Yahoo Golf Tournament and Ball Drop takes place Sept. 10 at Yampa Valley Golf Course as a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Craig and Craig Kiwanis Club.

The Yahoo tourney first began in 2001 in memory of rancher and golfer Ralph Knez and later also memorialized the late Jim Severson.

In 2004, the event also featured the ball drop portion, starting the morning with an airplane flying over the course and unloading thousands of golf balls registered to participants for a variety of prizes.

The event benefited many different groups before Boys & Girls Club was officially attached in 2010, the organization partnering with Kiwanis in 2014.

The event has raised more than $200,000 since its inception.

Tournament chair and former YVGC pro Chuck Cobb said he hopes to see a sizable turnout on the links, aiming to bring in $15,000 for this year.

“What these funds are raised for and what they go toward, that’s what we do it for,” he said. “Boys & Girls Club and Kiwanis have similar missions, and our goal is helping kids in our community. They couldn’t do it alone, we couldn’t, so between the two of us, it works out to be a great partnership.”

Tickets for this year’s ball drop — which takes place at 8:30 a.m. performed by Mountain Air Spray — are $10 for one white ball, $50 for five white and one red, or $100 for one dozen white and three red. White ball prizes range from Denver Broncos tickets to gift certificates for local businesses, while the high stakes red ball prizes include, among other items, a golf package, an iPad, a barbecue grill and a grand prize of $1,000 in a combination of cash and Spree Bucks.

“The best part of this fundraiser is the chance to connect with families and engage different members of our community,” said Dana Duran, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado. “We’ve got really good support from so many sponsors this year.”

Following the ball drop is the tournament itself, featuring men’s, women’s and mixed flights. Entry is $130 per team or $65 per player. Registration includes 18 holes, cart rental, range usage, breakfast and a barbecue lunch.

Signups are limited to 60 teams.

Ball drop tickets are available at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, and tournament forms can be found at YVGC. For more information, call 970-826-0411 or 970-824-FORE (3673).

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com.