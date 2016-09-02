Clerk’s Corner: Don’t suffer from voter fatigue

This November, voters will receive one of the largest ballots in Moffat County history! We will likely have two pages of decisions to ponder as we make our choice for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate, State House, District Attorney, County Commissioners and a number of other statewide and local ballot issues. There are currently 26 pairs of candidates for president and vice-president who have been certified to the Colorado ballot. One interesting fact is that Colorado only charges a $1,000 access fee for anyone who wishes to be a presidential candidate.

If you’re like me, you have surely been overwhelmed by this year’s presidential campaign ads, and various candidate solicitations via email, mail and even telephone. The stress of choosing a candidate is enough to bring us to tears! This ballot will be lengthy and “voter fatigue” is absolutely real! Voter fatigue occurs when we don’t trust the candidates or the system. This unease can cause voters to lose interest in the issues and in the voting process. Thankfully, Colorado has mail-in ballots, which allow us both the time to properly research the issues, and the privacy of voting in our own homes.

Since Colorado is now an all mail ballot delivery state, all active and eligible voters will automatically be mailed a ballot on Oct. 17. Instead of Election Day, we now have dlection season, which takes place between Oct.17 and Nov. 8.



Be sure to follow these simple steps:



1) Check your mailbox regularly for your ballot. Once your ballot is received, then you can begin voting!

2) Return your completed ballot by using any of the following methods:

• Mail your ballot. Make sure to sign the affirmation on the back of the return envelope and that you have paid the proper postage. Return your ballot as soon as possible.

• Drop off your ballot anytime at the 24-hour drop box, which is located at the east entrance of the courthouse.

• If you prefer, vote in person between Oct. 24 and Nov. 8 at the Voter Service and Polling Center located at the Moffat County Courthouse. A valid form of ID is required when voting in person.

Finally, if you don’t receive your ballot, you can contact our office directly or check your voter status at www.govotecolorado.com. Ballots are not forwardable, so it is very important that your physical and mailing address are correct. Your physical address determines the ballot issues you are eligible to vote on.

Voters should receive the Election Notice and Blue Book in the mail during the week of Oct. 3. The Blue Book will include the actual text of state ballot issues, along with any applicable pro and con statements. The local Election Notice will include local ballot issues. For some measures, current and recent fiscal year spending figures are included. For other measures, tax increase estimates or bonded debt repayment costs within a particular district will be included.

Questions and comments can be addressed by contacting our Election Office at 970-824-9120 or by sending an email to lherod@moffatcounty.net.

Lila Herod is the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder.