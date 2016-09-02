Beauty Tip: Conditioner keeps hair healthy, viberant

Colorado weather is dry, and it only gets worse in the winter. To avoid straw-like hair that breaks and looks dehydrated, use conditioner for a beauty boost.

Hair conditioner helps decrease split ends and add volume to your hair. If your hair already looks dull and dry, try trimming the dead ends and use conditioner after each time you shampoo to keep it healthy and full.

Not only that, but conditioner helps detangle messy hair without breaking it, according to Aboutstyle.com.

“Many conditioners come with extra benefits like UV protection and essential nutrients for keeping your hair and scalp healthy and manageable. Conditioners are really the base to your styling routine: fighting frizz, defining curl, or increasing volume,” stated the website.