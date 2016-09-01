Weekend Roundup: A labor of leisure

With the approach of Labor Day, plans are already being made for some to make the most of an extended weekend, but if you haven’t already charted out your plans for the following days, Northwest Colorado has some options.

Are you ready for some football?

Moffat County High School varsity football officially kicked off its season on the road last week, but Friday the team will host the first of three home games in September at the Bulldog Proving Grounds, starting this week with Ridge View Academy.

Cheer on the boys in blue and white in their home opener, and if you’re a high school student, stick around after the game for a Fifth Quarter block party in the parking lot of the MCHS agriculture building and weight room, hosted by Bear River Young Life and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition, admission just $1 for pizza and more.

When: Kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Game admission $5 for adults; block party admission $1 for high school students only

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

A super night

Get a dose of the unexpected Friday during the Super Fun Steamboat Show at Steamboat Springs’ Chief Theater.

The monthly showcase of local talent includes something new for every installment, with improv comedy and music, with this month’s song being Bill Joel’s “Piano Man.”

And, don’t miss the Karaoke Gong Show, with $30 going to the winner.

Tickets are available at the theater or at All That Jazz. Due to content, the audience is restricted to ages 18 and older.

When:Doors and bar open at 7:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Cost: $10 per person

For more information: Visit chieftheater.com

A bunch of bull

Colorado Northwestern Community college men’s and women’s rodeo teams will soon be off and riding for a brand-new season, and this weekend is the Rockin’ Bulls rodeo in Rangely.

Watch the Spartans get in the arena and show their prominence for the home crowd.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Columbine Park, Rangely

Cost: $20 VIP tickets, $10 for adults, $5 for children and students, ages 3 and younger free

For more information: Call 970-629-3581 or visit cncc.edu

Labor Day laughs

Oak Creek’s annual Labor Day festivity has a long list of things to do the entire weekend, with the theme being "A Salute of Routt County Ranchers."

Friday starts with Main Street events including a vintage fire truck dedication and street dance, a screening of “The Jungle Book” for kids in Decker Park and the Saloon Crawl for adults.

Saturday includes a car show and free family fun day back on Main Street with bounce house, mechanical bull, hula hoop contest and cake walk to name a few throughout the day, while the Colorado Bar hosts comedian Brent Gill and band Lever Action in the evening.

Sunday’s events range from softball and corn hole tournaments to unique twists on bingo to museum tours, as well as downtown vendors an art show and live auction.

Finally, Monday offers the 6K No Fun Run in the morning starting at Town Hall, leading to a parade — entry for which is due Friday — field games, volleyball tournament, free throw contest, wife race, grease pole contest and more.

When: Starts at 5 p.m. Friday; all day Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Where: Various Oak Creek locations

Cost: Check with organizers about certain events

For more information: Visit townofoakcreek.com

