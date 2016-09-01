On the record for Sept. 1

Craig Police Department

Monday, August 29

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report criminal mischief after an amplifier and subwoofer were found to be stolen.

In the 100 block of West Twelfth Street, an officer took a report of stolen rings.

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, officers arrested one woman of allegedly violating a restraining order and bond conditions.

In the 200 block of West Victory Way, an officer took a report of check fraud.

In the 1500 block of West Victory Way, officers took a report of keys being stolen out of a vehicle.

In the 1000 block of West Victory Way, a woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and leaving an accident.

In the 1200 block of West Sixth Street, officers issued one woman a summons for breaching the peace.

Tuesday, August 30

In the 500 block of Ledford Street, an officer took a report of a stolen purse.

At East Seventh Street and Tucker Street, an officer recovered a lost knife and multi-tool.