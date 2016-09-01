Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 2, 2016: Moffat County cross country ready for Rawlins race

Moffat County High School cross country runners will compete in the Rawlins Invitational Friday at 10 a.m. Friday, held at the Sinclair Golf Course in Sinclair, Wyoming.

Earlier schedules listed the Bulldogs as attending the Delta Invitational the same day.

The Craig Middle School cross country program will also run in the event to open its season.

Moffat County has grand round in Grand Junction

The Moffat County High School boys golf team shot a 253 overall Tuesday during Central High School’s tournament at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction.

Mike Bingham shot 75, Torin Reed 84 and Kasen Brennise 94 for the varsity group.

The team tally is the lowest yet this season for the Bulldogs, said coach Justin Folley.

“Course was amazing. Green as can be and very well taken care of,” he said of the links. “Kids putted a whole lot better, giving themselves good chances at two-putts for pars.”

MCHS golf will next play Sept. 7 at New Castle’s Lakota Canyon Ranch and Golf Club. The team also had a new event to its schedule, Rangely’s Sept. 8 tourney at Cedar Ridges Golf Course.

Booster Club hosting meeting

Moffat County Booster Club will host an organizational information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane.

The meeting is open to all interested in joining the community group, which supports sports and other activities at MCHS, Craig Middle School and other area schools.

For more information, visit Moffat County Booster Club’s Facebook page.

Adult volleyball league looks for signups by Friday

Craig Parks & Recreation will begin its fall co-ed volleyball league, open to ages 15 and older.

Games take place in two separate leagues: the competitive league plays Monday nights, with semi-competitive Tuesdays and Thursdays. All games are in the Craig Middle School gym, 915 Yampa Ave, starting Sept. 12.

The deadline to register is this Friday, and the cost is $200 per team, plus $20 per player.

Sign up at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.

For more information, call 970-826-2004.

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Girls on the Run seeking registration

Online registration is open for Girls on the Run of Western Colorado, a 10-week fall program for girls in grades three through five.

GOTR focuses on promoting healthy body image, confidence and other positive attributes in young female athletes through the sport of running, meeting twice weekly to build endurance and strength for a 5K race that will take place in November.

The program will feature three Moffat County sites, including East, Sandrock and Sunset elementary schools, overseen by Tiffany Trevenen, Melissa Forbes and Stephanie Murr, respectively.

Sandrock will host practices starting at 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, while East and Sunset will go at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Practices begin the week of Sept. 6.

GOTR information will be available in schools once classes begin, though advance registration online is encouraged.

Volunteers interested in helping in getting involved at local sites can contact Trevenen at trevy4@gmail.com, Forbes at melissa.forbes@moffatsd.org, or Murr at stephanie.murr@moffatsd.org.

For more information on registration costs and program benefits, visit gotrwesterncolorado.org.