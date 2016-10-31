Union Wireless outage affects Craig

Telecommunications provider Union Wireless is currently experiencing an outage to its wireless service.
According to Union’s website, “At this time, we do not have an estimated resolution time, but will provide updates as additional information is available.”
The outage is affecting cell service for Union customers in Craig.
The Craig Daily Press will update readers as more information becomes available.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID