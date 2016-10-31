Union Wireless outage affects Craig

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Monday, October 31, 2016

Telecommunications provider Union Wireless is currently experiencing an outage to its wireless service.

According to Union’s website, “At this time, we do not have an estimated resolution time, but will provide updates as additional information is available.”

The outage is affecting cell service for Union customers in Craig.

The Craig Daily Press will update readers as more information becomes available.

