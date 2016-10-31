Moffat County School District has new mission and belief system

— Strategic planning is underway for Moffat County School District with a new mission that was approved at the school board’s October meeting.

The mission states that the “Moffat County School District will educate and inspire students to thrive in an environment of change.”

Belief Statements We believe: • all students can learn. • in providing multiple paths for students to demonstrate success. • collaboration among all stakeholders fosters innovation. • students, staff, families and community, all play vital roles in the success and growth of MCSD. • in addressing the mental, physical and social well-being of children. • in educating children in a way that aligns with their learning strengths and passions. • everyone deserves a healthy and safe environment. • all students deserve opportunities to participate in programs and activities.

Developing the plan was a commitment Superintendent Dave Ulrich made to the board when he was hired.

“The goal is to produce a five year plan that will provide direction for the board of education and I. Developing a new mission and belief statements is an integral part of moving that work forward,” Ulrich said in an email.

People with a stake in the process were invited to create a new mission and set the stage for development of more specific goals in the coming months.

“The key was to work with a group that included students, teachers, administration, board members and community members to develop those foundational items in a shared way,” Ulrich said.

The process, as well as Ulrich’s leadership of the process, was praised by participants.

“I feel that it was a really good process,” said JoAnn Baxter, a school board member who is participating in the planning process.

Jennifer Riley has a student at Moffat County High School, and she helped present the planning report at the October school board meeting from the parent side.

In addition to the new mission statement, the strategic planning group also wrote a series of eight belief statements that the school board adopted.

Next, small groups will use the statements to create goals for five focus areas, including governance, fiscal management, student success, culture and climate and engaging the community.

The next report on the strategic plan is expected in January.

