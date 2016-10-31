Downtown Halloween the place to be Monday in Craig

Every year they come out in droves, a parade of princesses, Power Rangers, cartoon characters, ghosts and goblins and much more as families attend the annual trick-or-treating of downtown Craig.

Making the rounds Monday were people of all ages, collecting Halloween goodies at businesses along Yampa Avenue and Victory Way, and the seasonal celebration also extended to the surrounding area.

The parking lot of Alice Pleasant Park was the site of Trunk or Treat for Moffat County High School students of National Honor Society to pass out candy from their cars in costume.

The cast of the fall musical “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” had the distinction of being dressed as candy items including Nerds and Tootsie Rolls as they dropped smaller, sugary likenesses into children’s buckets and bags.

“The kids are having a hoot, and it’s great to see a smile on their face,” said Dylan Kernen, while in costume as a bag of jelly beans.

In keeping with other families and friends dressed as a group, Joel Holbrooke, Chandrea Lopez and Tristan Smith were clad in the outfits of Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman.

“Who doesn’t love superheroes?” Holbrooke chuckled.

While many downtown businesses have seen the collection of trick-or-treaters year after year, the procession was a little new for the owners of Thunder Run Survival, appropriately dressed as the characters of “The Walking Dead.”

Owner Earl Madsen — in costume as the villainous Neegan, complete with a bloodied, barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat named Lucille — said greeting folks from his doorway was an improvement over past years when he was just one of the crowd.

“We’d usually come down and walk around, but I think it’s better just standing here because then we get to see everybody,” he said.