Colorado State Patrol investigating Oct. 31 fatal semi wreck on Rabbit Ears

Traffic was stopped on Rabbit Ears Pass the morning of Oct. 31 as the Colorado State Patrol investigated a fatal accident involving at semi-tractor trailer that came to rest on its top at mile marker 141 on U.S. Highway 40 about 7 miles from the Grand County Line.

Routt County Undersheriff Ray Birch said the first call came in at 6:41 a.m. Monday morning, shortly before sunrise, and Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene with the Colorado State Patrol assuming the accident investigation. Birch said there was construction debris at the scene and it took emergency responders some time to locate the body of the driver in the wreckage.

Routt County animal control was also called to the scene to take custody of two cats that were apparently riding in the truck.

Skies over the Park Range were partly overcast at the time of the accident but it did not appear weather would have been a factor in the fatal mishap.

