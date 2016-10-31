Colorado Northwestern Community College in Craig serves up sampling of free classes on Saturday

— Colorado Northwestern Community College will serve little appetizers for the brain during “A Taste of Education,” an event planned for Saturday morning at the college.

The college offered the event in 2013 and 2014 with around 85 people attending but did not hold it in 2015 after the organizing committee decided to hold the event every other year, said CNCC Director of Marketing Brian MacKenzie.

There will be door prizes, a free lunch and scholarship opportunities with the goal of providing the community an opportunity to experience all that is offered by CNCC.

“We want people to meet the faculty and experience their high-energy classes. They will also discover that CNCC has something for almost everyone, from community education classes in quilt-making, to learning to speak English (ESL), obtain a high school equivalency certificate, to the many college courses available,” said Donna Theimer, CNCC's dean of instruction at the Craig campus.

Participants choose up to three 30-minute classes that start at 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch.

This year 15 classes are on offer including a US history class called “Amend This,” dog training classes, yoga, a science class called “Can’t Boil Water at Room Temperature” and a chance to tour the repository and meet Walter the duckbill platypus.

“Anyone can attend. It's open to all ages,” MacKenzie said. “Our hope is to have between 100 and 150 people come and experience some phenomenal courses. It is an opportunity to discover whether or not — regardless of age — college is a good place to get the training needed to move into a better job.”

Early registration is open. Register by calling, dropping by or online by visiting www.cncc.edu/tasteofed or register at 9 a.m. at the college on Saturday.

“People should attend because it is a way to show everyone that college is an experience that everyone can enjoy. People can discover that college can be affordable and possibly free — depending on scholarships and financial status,” Theimer said.

