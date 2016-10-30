Wedding: Paul Hatcher III and Jessica Spirson

Paul Hatcher, Jr. and Margaret Culverwell are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Paul Hatcher, III, to Jessica Spirson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chip Spirson of Pensacola, Florida, on Sept. 19, 2016 in Santorini, Greece.
Sunday, October 30, 2016
Paul Hatcher, Jr. and Margaret Culverwell are pleased to announce the marriage of their son, Paul Hatcher, III, to Jessica Spirson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chip Spirson of Pensacola, Florida, on Sept. 19, 2016 in Santorini, Greece.
