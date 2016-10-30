Craig briefs: Downtown candy town takes place today

Downtown Craig is the place to be Halloween Day with a multitude of activities along Yampa Avenue. Enter pumpkin carving contest — entries due by 2 p.m. today at Community Budget Center — and bring your kids later in the day for trick-or-treating at all the downtown businesses. Moffat County High School will also host Trunk or Treat downtown in a safe environment that includes traffic control on the busy street.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31

Where: 400 and 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free

More information: Call 970-824-7898

Halloween fun to be had at Craig Christian Church

For those seeking an alternative to the dark side of Halloween, Craig Christian Church will host its annual Family Fun Fest today. A fundraiser for the Joyful Noisemakers youth program, the evening includes carnival games, live music and concessions including nachos, chili, pie and more.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween

Where: Craig Christian Church, 960 W. Victory Way

Cost: Dinner tickets $3 apiece; game tickets 10 cents apiece

Halloween impaired driving enforcement underway

Through Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation , Colorado State Patrol and law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase DUI enforcement as part of CDOT’s The Heat Is On campaign, aiming to eliminate drunken driving-related injuries and fatalities. A total of 100 law enforcement agencies will participate in the crackdown.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, 45 percent of all traffic fatalities on Halloween between 2011-15 involved a drunken driving-related crash, while 23 percent of all pedestrian fatalities on Halloween involved a drunken driver.

Community Impact Program awarded grant funds

Moffat County United Way announced its Community Impact Program received the Right on the Money Award through Consumers United Association, an organization that helps and educates members and advocates for consumers to ensure better financial futures for all. The Right On the Money Awards are given each year to organizations that provide excellent financial education programs to people of all ages, with a special emphasis on unique populations and tailored programs.

Amanda Arnold, executive director of Moffat County United Way said, “Receiving this award for the work we are doing is such an honor. We are privileged to work with and support low-income families to help them better their lives. The best part is that we learn just as much from them as they learn from us.”

Those who are interested in participating in a bridges training, who know someone who would benefit from taking the Getting Ahead class or who have questions about the Community Impact Program are invited to contact Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Olson at 970-326-6222 or kristen@unitedwaymoffat.org.