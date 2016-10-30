Business Buzz: Broadband survey to close on Saturday

The Moffat County Broadband Planning Team is asking community members to complete a survey of their current internet speed and usage and hopes for future access. The survey will remain open until Saturday.

“We are asking every household or organization to complete a survey to help us better communicate to state and federal officials the severity of broadband access issue in Moffat County. It is up to us to show areas that are unserved or underserved. This is our opportunity to develop a local solution for all of Moffat County,” said Audrey Danner, Moffat County Broadband Planning co-chair.

The team’s local funding partners include Tri-State Generation & Transmission, Colorado Northwestern Community College, The Memorial Hospital, Yampa Valley Electric Association and Danner Communications.

The survey — which has separate questions for residential and commcerial users — takes less than 10 minutes to complete and can be found by visiting www.cmedp.com and clicking on the “Broadband” icon in the bottom right-hand corner on the home page.

The next steps in the broadband planning process include a request for information to receive input from the existing service providers that are already serving the community.

For more information or for a paper survey, call Danner at 970-321-2021.

Local office collecting used suits for veterans

The Debbie N Montgomery Insurance Agency in Craig is participating in the Farmers Insurance “Suits for Soldiers” drive and is seeking gently worn business suits to donate to veterans.

“The suits will then go to Suits for Soldiers, which is a nonprofit operated by The Veteran Education and Transitional (VET) Program, helping military members transition to civilian careers with free resume assistance and business attire,” according to a release on farmers.com.

The local agency, located at 509 Yampa Ave., is accepting business suits for men or women through Nov. 30.

Montgomery said she’s taking part to help out heroes returning to the civilian workforce after their service to the country.

“It’s an amazing thing they’re doing to help the soldiers,” Montgomery said. “They need all the help they can get.”

For more information, call 970-744-6552 or visit 509 Yampa Ave.