Bunny and Kevin McComb: Tipton a good choice for farmers

I was thrilled to see that Congressman Tipton has received the official endorsement of the Colorado Farm Bureau.

As the owner and operator of a cow/calf operation in Montezuma County, it’s refreshing to see a politician who was also a small-business owner. It is apparent after spending just a few minutes talking with Scott, he consistently weaves in personal stories about making ends meet while running a small business into his speeches and talks about public policy. He sounds like one of us because he is one of us.

Many of us in the agricultural community had serious concerns with the EPA’s proposed Waters of the U.S. rule which would have greatly increased their jurisdiction of small bodies of water on agricultural land. Whether it was dealing with the EPA over Waters of the US or the BLM over grazing rights and fees, Tipton and his office always answer the phone and have been a huge help in navigating these federal bureaucracies.

I am concerned that some in our district might be duped by the big money that is being spent trying to deceive us into believing Tipton wants to sell off public lands.

The Durango Herald, Pueblo Chieftain, Denver Post and Daily Sentinel (just to name a few) have all stated that Schwartz’s attacks that Tipton is scheming to sell off our public lands are false.

I am voting for Scott Tipton because of all the work he has done for the agricultural community and his commitment to striking a balance to multi-use access to public lands.

Bunny and Kevin McComb — Cortez, Colorado