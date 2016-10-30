Bulldog Sports for the week of Oct. 31, 2016

Monday

None

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

None

Saturday

10 a.m. Craig Middle School boys basketball vs. Baggs, Wyoming at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

11:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Grand Junction at Moffat County Ice Arena, 600 S. Ranney

Sunday

None