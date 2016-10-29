Moffat County cross country lays it on the line at state championships

Every step, every breath, every moment of struggle led to one thing for Moffat County High School cross country teams Saturday as they ran their final race of the year at the 3A State Championships.

After going all the way this season, Bulldog runners were at the ultimate level at Colorado Springs’ Norris Penrose Event Center, with boys placing ninth as a group and girls 15th, both out of 20 teams.

Out of a total 157 male runners, Riley Allen rounded out the 3A’s top 20 with a time of 17 minutes, 24.59 seconds, with Hayden’s Chris Carrouth 44th (17:56.27), Connor Scranton 58th (18:10.39), Brandon Beason 87th (18:45.47), Carter Severson, 92nd (18:49.60), Wyatt Boatright 132nd (19:56.36) and Tyler Driggs 142nd (20:27.93).

With 154 girls running, Liberty Hippely led Moffat County girls at 56th at 21:33.80, Hayden’s Makenna Knez next at 65th (21:49), Madysen Cramer 88th (22:48.10), Kaylee Durham 106th (23:18.40), Abby Bohne 125th (23.59.10) and Allison Villard 145th (25:07.10).