Craig runners scared silly at Grand Futures’ Zombie 5K

A warm autumn Saturday afternoon at Loudy-Simpson Park suddenly shifted into a situation that would make your blood run cold. Creatures with rotting flesh and an unfriendly disposition were lurking around the natural landscape.

The only solution to get out alive? Get moving. And fast.

The second annual Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Zombie 5K took over the park as a staging of a zombie apocalypse brought in about 50 runners of all ages to fight for their lives against the undead.

A series of volunteers with Grand Futures and Moffat County Teen Council were stationed along the course to provide some terrific moments of terror for runners, some of whom were already in zombie gear.

Steve Gifford was the first adult to cross the finish line, running with his family for the second year in a row.

“They had some pretty good scares in those woods,” he laughed.

Brody Wiser, 11, was the top finisher among kids, quick to deny being frightened by any of the proceedings.

Well, almost.

“I think there was just one person who scared me, at the incline,” he said, noting a zombie stationed on the park’s hill surrounded by bloody dolls as props.

Wiser said it was his first 5K, but he’ll be running another holiday race — a Turkey Trot in North Dakota around Thanksgiving.

Grand Futures had assistance in realism from Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and also provided prizes to the swiftest runners.

The best costumes were also acknowledged by the organization, which provides alternatives to substance abuse for Northwest Colorado youth.

Executive Director Allison Griebel said the turnout was on par with 2015’s attendance, but the effort to make the run a true horror show may have been even greater this year.

“We got some really good scares out on that course,” she smiled.

