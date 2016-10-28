Tinneal Gerber resigns as finance director of Moffat County School District

— Tinneal Gerber is leaving her position as Executive Director of Finance and Operations at Moffat County School District.

She has accepted another local position said Superintendent of Schools Dave Ulrich during his report to the Moffat County School District Board of Education during their October monthly meeting on Thursday.

Gerber has held the position since 2012. Her last day is Nov. 4. She will be available to speak to the newspaper next week.



The school district has posted the open position to find a replacement and have a transition plan in place.

Howard Tucker who had 25 years managing finances in the Jefferson County School District has agreed to act as a consultant charging only his travel expenses said Ulrich.

Tucker recently told Ulrich, “you’re not in crisis mode, so don’t act like you are. Keep the lights on and make sure folks get paid and you’ll be Ok.”

He will be in Craig on Monday to assist with the transition.

Tammy Whitaker who stepped in this past spring when Gerber was on extended medical leave will return on Nov. 14 to help make the transition as smooth as possible said Ulrich.

On behalf of the school district Ulrich thanked Gerber for her service and congratulated her on the new opportunity for her and her family.

