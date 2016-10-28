From Pipi's Pasture: One more look at Halloween

Here at Pipi’s Pasture most of the fall work is finished. The cattle are home and are settling into the winter routine. The only big “cow” job is weaning calves in about a week. Meanwhile we’re enjoying the last sunny days of October.

As I write this column, it’s a beautiful day — not too hot, not too cold — and for once the wind isn’t blowing. While the animals enjoy naps in the sun, we have been taking care of last minute chores, such as winding up the garden hose, bringing a pot of my prairie flowers into the house to see if they can survive the winter and digging a few remaining hills of potatoes.

All the while I am remembering a day years ago, when I was a young girl growing up on the ranch at Morapos. It was a day much like this one, and as I watched some leaves float along in the trickle of water that ran through the corral, I thought, “I will never forget this day.” And I haven’t.

I have also not forgotten the things that I recall when I think of Halloween. So, since Monday is Oct. 31 — already — here is one more look at Halloween.

• a full moon

• sugar cookies that have been turned into pumpkins, bats, ghosts and more using a little icing and some candies.

• popcorn balls wrapped in cellophane and tied with orange ribbon.

• a spider web across the corner of the porch railing

• store displays of candy and decorations and grocery carts with pumpkins and candy in them

• frost on the pumpkins in the morning

• clearly visible cows resting in the pasture at night under a full-moon sky

• pumpkins, scarecrows and other decorations on porches and in front yards

• the aroma of spices from desserts baking in the oven

• caramel apples setting up on waxed paper

• jack-o’-lanterns lit up on a porch rail

• bobbing for apples

• a black cat up in a tree that has lost its leaves

• the crackling sound of fallen leaves under our feet

• remembering “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

• a bowl of treats on the coffee table, awaiting trick-or-treaters

• kids dressed up in Halloween costumes

• dried-up corn stalks, pumpkin vines and other dried vegetation in the garden

Happy Halloween, everyone.