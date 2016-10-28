Over a Cup of Coffee: Baking with spices

A couple of days ago, Charlotte Guptill, of Craig, called to let me know that she had made the “Apple Nut Bread” from the Oct. 15th “Over a Cup of Coffee.” She made some changes to the recipe that readers might consider.

First of all, she used a 9x13-inch glass pan instead of the two loaf pans called for in the recipe. She greased the bottom of the pan with butter. Then she used one cup of olive oil and a stick of butter instead of what was called for in the ingredients and added ½ teaspoon nutmeg, ½ teaspoon cloves, ½ teaspoon ginger, one teaspoon cinnamon, and ½ teaspoon cardamom. Charlotte sprinkled some sugar and cinnamon on top of the batter and baked it for about 75 minutes. She said it looked done at about 60 minutes, but she baked it a little longer.

I am not familiar with cardamom. Our neighbor, Donna Lougee, happened to call — she’s a good cook, and I wanted to make sure that I had the name of the spice spelled correctly so I asked her. She went to her spice rack and spelled it for me. Always curious, I looked in my old dictionary from college days with the first and last letters of the alphabet missing, and found “cardamom,” a sweet spice from Asia. It is also spelled “cardamum” and “cardamon.” Thanks go to Charlotte and Donna for their help with this week’s column.

Speaking of spices, I hope that you enjoy this week’s recipe that I found in my old cookbook without the cover and lots of pages. I have made a Sour Cream Chocolate Cake for years but not a Sour Cream Spice Cake. Please note that the sour cream called for in the recipe is not commercial sour cream.

Sour Cream Spice Cake

1 ½ cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¾ teaspoon cloves

¾ teaspoon allspice

2 eggs (1/3 to ½ cup)

1 cup sugar

1 cup soured whipping cream*

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon lemon flavoring

*The whipping cream should be 30 to 35 percent butterfat. To sour the cream, put one tablespoon lemon juice in a measuring cup and fill with cream.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a square pan, about 9x9x1 ¾ inches. Sift together the flour, baking powder, soda, salt and spices and set aside. Beat the eggs in a small mixing bowl until very thick, about 5 minutes. Gradually beat in the sugar. Transfer the egg-sugar mixture to a large mixing bowl. Stir in the flour mixture alternately with the cream and flavorings. Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 34 to 40 minutes until the cake tests done. Cool.

I hope that you have a recipes that you would like to share with readers. If you do, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at PO Box 415, Craig 81626. Happy Halloween.