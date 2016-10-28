Our View: Remembering Craig’s movers and shakers

Did you know Patsy May and Gaylord Flies?

They were hugely influential in moving Craig forward. Their recent passing — Patsy passed on Sept. 30 and Gaylord on Oct. 13 — gives us an opportunity to reminisce about all they did for our community.

Editorial Board: Noelle Leavitt Riley — Newspaper representative Shirley Balleck — Community representative Gail Severson — Community representative

It’s somewhat serendipitous that their deaths occurred so close to one another, as they were extremely good friends.

It’s fair to say that Craig would not be what it is today if it weren’t for Gaylord’s dedication to see improvement and beautification of our community.

According to Gaylord’s obituary, he was the city clerk and recorder and treasurer of Craig for 21 years, dedicating his time and effort to making the city great. After serving in the Navy during World War II, Gaylord moved to Craig where he met his wife, Laurelen. The couple had four kids.

He also helped form Craig’s beautification committee, helping spruce up various parts of the city — a task that was desperately needed, especially on the north end of Craig.

He also was a long-time member of Kiwanis, and he was involved in building the current Craig Chamber of Commerce. For years, he maintained the chamber’s landscaping. He also laid down sod at Alice Pleasant Park.

Talk about a man who meant a lot to Craig, and Craig meant a lot to him. His absence will be felt, and our condolences go out to his friends and family.

Patsy was also a treasure trove to our community. She, too, was always assisting in making Craig look great.

She worked at The Golden Rule clothing store and later opened her own store called Patsy’s Shoes and Such.

Patsy was on the chamber board of directors, and spent endless hours helping grow every end of our community.

It’s amazing how these two special individuals helped Craig become what it is today. What’s even more exciting is that we still see others following in their footsteps of greatness.

Last weekend, a group of about 20 people helped clean up Fortification Creek near The O.P. Bar and Grill. This project would’ve been fully embraced by Patsy and Gaylord.

As time goes on, it’s our hope that others in our community can move Craig and Moffat County forward as successfully as Patsy and Gaylord did.

The pair make us think of a famous quote by Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”