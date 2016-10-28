Moffat County football shuts down Skiers to close winning season

Just one more play. Just one more hit.

Moffat County High School quarterback Keenan Hildebrandt pleaded with coach Keith Gille for just a few more seconds of game time for himself and his fellow seniors, and though the big man wound up taking a knee for his last snap, that final stretch of time on the gridiron meant everything.

Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Aspen Team — 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final MCHS — 24 24 0 0 48 Aspen — 8 6 0 6 22

Moffat County High School varsity football finished its season 5-4 with a 48-22 win Friday night at home against Aspen, a game that was all about creating a memory to last a lifetime knowing it could be their last time together as a team.

In spite of their pink jerseys for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bulldogs were merciless in the first half as Kaden Hafey led off scoring with a rushing touchdown from 12 yards about three minutes into the game.

Hildebrandt fought his way in for the conversion, the first of six MCHS would take that night.

The Skiers, eager to keep in step with last week’s win against Steamboat Springs, were quick to respond with a 19-yard rush TD by Trey Fabrocini, Aspen also converting to tie it at 8.

If there were any doubts about the Dogs’ chances, they were promptly dissolved on the following kickoff as Miki Klimper grabbed the ball and ran it all the way back for nearly 90 yards and a second TD.

Hildy —leading rushing with about 89 total yards on 10 carries — Dominic Pascetti and Eddie Smercina each ran in a score in the first half, while a catch by Cale Scranton was a change of pace for the ground-favoring team.

With the clock running at 48-8, Aspen showed its capabilities with the air attack, RJ Peshek connecting with Noah Hollander from 19 to close the half, 48-14.

Moffat County players were chanting “Get it to 60!” heading onto the field, and Dogs had the momentum as Aspen fumbled at midfield following kickoff to give it to MCHS. Still, it was the Skiers who would get the only TD of the remaining 24 minutes, Peshek running in from six late in the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, Moffat County defense stayed strong in the second half, pestering the Western Slope League leader in passing yards and disrupting his receivers.

“We were outsized, those guys have spent a lot of time in the weight room,” chuckled Aspen coach Karson Pike, whose team finishes 2-7 overall. “The fight you can’t measure in the kids, so that’s awesome.”

Likewise, Moffat County head coach Keith Gille said the win was the best way to finish the year.

“I was proud of our tempo, proud of our defense, and I’m really proud of how our kids have hung in there all year and bounced back,” Gille said.

Klimper led the Dogs in tackles with 10 — a season tally of 98, top in the WSL — Chace Marshall earned a sack, and Scranton picked off Peshek on the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line to set up one last drive for the Moffat County seniors to savor.

In a pre-game ceremony, the MCHS seniors included Hildebrandt, Smercina, Hugo Hernandez, Angel Sanchez, Isaac Montoya, John T Peroulis, William Monsonnec and Ryan Zimmerman, who celebrated their last game with parents.

A few tears to start the evening were nothing compared to the waterworks players, trainers, coaches and families had flowing after the game ended.

The news had yet to hit that Basalt had clinched the WSL title the same night with a 46-22 victory against Roaring Fork, preventing MCHS from headed to the 2A state playoffs, but just knowing it was the last time on the Bulldog Proving Grounds was enough to get the emotions going.

“Ten years with these guys, my brothers,” Zimmerman said. “What a way to end it.”

