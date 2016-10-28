Mark Udall: Gail Schwartz can rise to the challenge

I’m writing today to ask readers to join me in supporting Gail Schwartz for Congress in the 3rd Congressional District. The minute I heard Gail was getting into this race, I was on her team. Gail knows what it means to get around the state, listen to people, and deliver for Coloradans. And she is a champion for an issue very near and dear to this mountain climber: our public lands.

Gail understands that keeping public lands in public hands is our birthright, but it's also a covenant we have with our children and their children, to pass those lands on to them — so every generation can get that spiritual rejuvenation and connection to nature that's so important to us and is central to why we live here.

She also brings deep legislative experience to the table, which we’ll need to get results on key issues like economic development, broadband expansion, our energy future, education and the environment. When Gail gets to Congress, I know she’ll get to work immediately because that’s her style.

Gail has the grit to get even the toughest jobs done. I've seen the top of every 14'er in Colorado — most of the 13'ers too — and I am not embarrassed to admit that Gail leaves me in the dust on a hiking trail. She is a fighter, a relentless champion for working people, and she’s going to be a great leader in Congress.

It is a privilege and sacred trust to represent one of the most beautiful districts in the country. I know Gail will honor that trust and serve her constituents with everything she's got. Believe me, when she says "No one will work harder for you," she means it.

Colorado has the best quality of life of any state in the nation. I'm supporting Gail Schwartz because she will stand up for our special way of life in the West. And with our help, she's going to win!

Former U.S. Sen. Mark Udall