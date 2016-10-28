Jenny Meyer: Concerns with the Sand Wash Basin roundup

The Sand Wash Basin wild horse roundup is scheduled to happen in November, which is a time when the horses are trying to build up their strength for the upcoming winter. The amount of stress that will occur for these horses and their foals will put them at risk for death during the winter. There is always death and injuries associated with roundups.

I am a native of Moffat County and have spent countless hours observing the wild horses in Sand Wash Basin. They are a jewel of Moffat County. Many people from all over the world follow them on various Facebook pages, and some people fulfill their dream with a visit to Sand Wash to see them. I have seen many a young person with a sparkle in their eyes while photographing or seeing them for the first time.

The Sand Wash wild horses are an economical asset for our community, which brings in more revenue than one might think. If the Sand Wash Horse Management area could be expanded or the existing one become a horse refuge, it would be another asset along with hunting as an economical draw for our community. Granted, the current grazing leases would have to be reevaluated. We need to think of new ways to make our community thrive as our other resources are disappearing. Many wild horses are disappearing from other parts of the United States as roundups occur. Our herd stands out as one of the best to visit by horse enthusiasts and tourists. As they are eliminated everywhere else, seeing our herd would be in demand more, which means revenue for our community. During my time in Sand Wash, I personally have met many people from all over the United States and the world who come here to just see the horses.

Moffat County needs to decide whether we want this potential economical resource to disappear or do we want to capitalize on this resource for economical gain. Do we also want save this herd for the future enjoyment of mankind along with state parks, national parks and national monuments and refuges? I feel that these horses are in jeopardy, and that it is not just a simple bait-and-trap removal of 50 horses, or giving mares PZP for birth control. I feel that the 10-year plan could open the door for helicopter roundups, which are inhumane, or reducing the herd to a very low number or even zero them out in the future. Future roundups could at a later time put our horses into cruel BLM holding pens with very few actually going to GEMS or being adopted. The fact is very few adoptions occur. Thousands of horses are now held in these cruel horse concentration camps with their freedom taken from them. This year they wanted to just make it easy and slaughter the thousands of horses in these concentration camps but were stopped legally by the outcry of advocates.

BLM and our community need to step in a new direction and analyze what hasn’t been analyzed before. We need to look in a new direction and make a refuge for our horses and let the birth control have time to work. Don’t be influenced by people with money or power. The time for a new direction is now. Save the Sand Wash Basin wild horses and don’t eliminate them with cruel inhumane methods that put stress on them when they need their strength to survive winter. After all, many national and state parks were created because people took the lead and saved these jewels for others to enjoy. The wild horses and the place they exist are a jewel and worth saving.

Also watch Carol Walker’s video of the last roundup in Sand Wash.

Jenny Meyer is a photographer and Sand Wash Basin enthusiast who lives in Craig.