Health Briefs: Free breast exams available for qualified women

Women who are age 40 to 64 and have limited or no health insurance may qualify for free breast exams and cervical cancer screenings. In addition to meeting age and income requirements, women must live in Colorado, be legal residents (or legally present) in the U.S. and have not had a mammogram or Pap test in the last 12 months. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program at Northwest Colorado Health. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-824-8233.

Grief support group offered Tuesdays through Nov. 15

Northwest Colorado Health will host “Facing the Mourning,” a grief education and support group 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 18 through Nov. 15 at the Northwest Colorado Health Yampa Avenue office, 485 Yampa Avenue. The group is open to anyone coping with the loss of a friend or a loved one. For more information or to RSVP, please call 970-871-7682.

Assistance for Medicare Part D Annual Open Enrollment

Open enrollment is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 and this is the time to determine if your prescription drug plan is still the best plan for you. Plan, deductibles and/or your medications may have changed since you enrolled in a Part D plan. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides a volunteer counselor program that can help.

Open enrollment sessions are available in Craig, Steamboat Springs, Rangely and Meeker.

Craig

• Colorado Northwestern Community College Bell Tower Computer Lab, 50 College Drive

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 22

Steamboat Springs

• Colorado Health Conference Room of Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2

• Yampa Valley Medical Center Conference Room 2, 1024 Central Park Drive

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 10

Rangely

• Senior lunch at 403 N. White Street.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9

Moffat County residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays can meet with a volunteer who provides assistance at CNCC Bell Tower Room 106. Walk-ins are welcome, but Betsy Packer asks that participants try to call ahead to make an appointment and bring “an official list of prescriptions from your pharmacy or your actual Rx bottles.” For more information contact Packer by email at medicareship@gmail.com or by calling 970-819-6401.

Naloxone, reverses opioid overdoes, is available over the counter in Colorado

Colorado drug overdose deaths are increasing dramatically. The life-saving drug naloxone can reverse overdoses of opioids and heroin. It's now available at some Colorado pharmacies — including City Market pharmacies in both Steamboat and Craig — without a prescription. Costs vary.

Free eye exams for infants

Infants should have their first eye exam at 6 months. InfantSEE provides free eye assessments to babies 6 to 12 months old. Several optometrists, Eye Care Specialties, in Steamboat and Craig participate in this program. For more information and to make an appointment call Eye Care Specialties at 970-824-3488.