Government update for the week of Oct. 31

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —

Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Oct. 25

b) Resolution for payment of payroll warrants: 2016-111, 112

c) Resolution for transfer of payment of warrants: 2016-113

d) Moffat County Threat and Hazard Identification Risk Assessment Policy

e) Five county core services contract for mental health services behavioral health and wellness — addendum

f) Licensed childcare provider fiscal agreement with Ingrid Reed

g) Child welfare hotline memo of understanding with Prowers County

8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:05 a.m.: Board of County Commissioners

• Announce Moffat County Fair Board Seats

5) 9:05 to 9:15 a.m.: Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton

• Present bid recommendation for weed and pest services pickup

• Present bid recommendation for Swinging Bridge engineering

6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Save the Barn Committee — John Allen

• Present recommendation from Employee Health Insurance Board for 2017 Medical & Dental Insurance premium increase

7) 9:45 to 10 a.m.: Natural Resources Department — Jeff Comstock

• Present mineral lease with Metrics Energy for consideration

Moffat County Tourism Association meeting

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way Agenda:

1) 3 p.m.: Review 2107 Advertising budget allocation to date

2) 3:05 p.m.: Review Colorado OSVG half-page ad

3) 3:10 p.m.: Review January and February Colorado Life quarter-page ad — five more ads in 2017, discuss strategy

4) 3:20 p.m.: Moffat County Treasures — 2017 options

5) 3:30 p.m.: 2017 Craig Chamber of Commerce publication update and “Welcome to Craig” publication

6) 3:40 p.m.: 2017 Colorado Hunter (July Deadline)

7) 3:45 p.m.: RMJ and Colorado.com leads, proper use and response strategy

8) 3:50 p.m.: Future collateral — discuss one piece brochure