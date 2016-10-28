Government update for the week of Oct. 31

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda
1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order
Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer
2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda —
Review and sign the following documents:
a) Approve minutes: Oct. 25
b) Resolution for payment of payroll warrants: 2016-111, 112
c) Resolution for transfer of payment of warrants: 2016-113
d) Moffat County Threat and Hazard Identification Risk Assessment Policy
e) Five county core services contract for mental health services behavioral health and wellness — addendum
f) Licensed childcare provider fiscal agreement with Ingrid Reed
g) Child welfare hotline memo of understanding with Prowers County
8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion
Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.
4) 9 to 9:05 a.m.: Board of County Commissioners
• Announce Moffat County Fair Board Seats
5) 9:05 to 9:15 a.m.: Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton
• Present bid recommendation for weed and pest services pickup
• Present bid recommendation for Swinging Bridge engineering
6) 9:30 to 9:45 a.m.: Save the Barn Committee — John Allen
• Present recommendation from Employee Health Insurance Board for 2017 Medical & Dental Insurance premium increase
7) 9:45 to 10 a.m.: Natural Resources Department — Jeff Comstock
• Present mineral lease with Metrics Energy for consideration
Moffat County Tourism Association meeting
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way Agenda:
1) 3 p.m.: Review 2107 Advertising budget allocation to date
2) 3:05 p.m.: Review Colorado OSVG half-page ad
3) 3:10 p.m.: Review January and February Colorado Life quarter-page ad — five more ads in 2017, discuss strategy
4) 3:20 p.m.: Moffat County Treasures — 2017 options
5) 3:30 p.m.: 2017 Craig Chamber of Commerce publication update and “Welcome to Craig” publication
6) 3:40 p.m.: 2017 Colorado Hunter (July Deadline)
7) 3:45 p.m.: RMJ and Colorado.com leads, proper use and response strategy
8) 3:50 p.m.: Future collateral — discuss one piece brochure
