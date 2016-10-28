Education Briefs: CNCC’s Adult Basic Education Department provides GED classes

— Colorado Northwestern Community College is still taking enrollees for the General Educational Development test preparation program. CNCC offers the official GED test the third Friday of every month. There is also room in the adult reading program, Read Right. More information, on the next enrollment for ESL and other offerings, is now available on Facebook. Search for cncc.ged.esl and join the group. The Facebook page also has information on upcoming events. To learn more please contact Melissa Dowd by calling 970-824-1152 or emailing melissa.dowd@cncc.edu or through Facebook.

Moffat County Libraries pumpkin contest underway

Decorate your pumpkin, gourd or squash and bring it to the Moffat County Library for the Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest. All ages are encouraged to participate in this fun event. Be creative, but please keep it family friendly and NO carvings. Entries can be dropped off Oct. 17 to 31. All pumpkins must be picked up by noon Nov. 1. Any remaining entries will be discarded.

Zombie 5K Saturday

Raise funds for Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and Moffat County Teen Council to continue to provide alternative activities for Craig youth by participating in a Zombie 5K run/walk. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded for best zombie team. Fees: adult individual is $15, youth individual $7 and teams of five $50. Register online at craig-chamber.com or in person at the Craig Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Books or KS Kreations. Race day registration begins at 1 p.m. the race starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Loudy Simpson Park by the nature trail. For more information contact Karli Bockelman at karli@grandfutures.org or by calling 970-824-5752.

The second series of Building a Healthy You starts with Parents' Night on Tuesday

Parents are invited to attend a preview night of the second series of Building a Healthy You. This series will cover sexting and legal consequences, social media and stalking, domestic violence and sexual assault, informed consent and healthy relationships and will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 175 at CNCC located at 2801 W. Ninth Street.

The same presentation will be given at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 to high school students and at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 for middle schools students also in room 175 at CNCC located at 2801 W. Ninth Street.

Spanish language interpreters will be present.

Agencies and speakers presenting information include the Craig Police Department, Advocates Crisis Support Services, Carlos Cabrera, Yampa Valley Psychotherapists and The Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Elise Sullivan.

Moffat County Library Story Time in November

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig and Dinosaur branches on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

Themes for November include:

• Nov. 3 Book your winter getaway-winter reading program kick-off

• Nov. 10 Everyday Heroes

• Nov. 17 Thanksgiving

• Nov. 24 Closed