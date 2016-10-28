Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 29, 2016: CNCC soccer completes season in Utah

The final games of the year for Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams took place Thursday at the Region 18 Tournament, hosted by Snow College, in Ephraim, Utah.

Both CNCC teams were seeded fifth, with women losing, 9-0, to College of Southern Nevada, and men downed, 7-2, by Snow, Spartan goals netted by Miguel Rodriguez and Jonathan Marroquin.

Head coach Lance Noble said players “absolutely fought with everything they had until they lost steam.”

“Proud of both groups,” he said.

While CNCC soccer squads each ended the year 0-13, Rodriguez was named First Team All-Conference for the men and Hannah Walker and Bethanie Najera each took Honorable Mention among women in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Zombie 5K runs Saturday in Craig

The Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Zombie 5K takes place Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the event kicking off at 3 p.m. with runners able to expect plenty of scares along the way.

The cost is $15 for individual adults, $7 for ages 5 to 18 and free to 4 and younger. Teams of five are $50, and prizes will go to the most creative zombie group.

Online registration is available at craig-chamber.com with forms available at Craig Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Books and KS Kreations. Proceeds will go toward Grand Futures and Moffat County Teen Council’s work with local youth programs.

For more information, call 970-824-5752 or email karli@grandfutures.org.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.