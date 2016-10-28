Craig Middle School boys basketball slams Soroco to start season

The indoor sports season has begun in Northwest Colorado, and it was a big blowout for the first team to take to the basketball court.

Craig Middle School hoops teams took commanding wins Thursday at home against Soroco in the first set of games for boys basketball, both featuring only the A-Teams.

The seventh-graders topped the Rams, 38-17, led by 16 points from Thayne Kitchen.

“On defense they only gave up three points in the second half,” said coach Forrest Watson. “They’re very aggressive, and they don’t stop.”

The eighth-grade Bulldogs upped the ante with a 42-11 victory, as Wesley Counts took 14 points as the top scorer.

“Passing, cuts and our inbound plays all worked really good,” said eighth-grader Hunter Smilanich

CMS coach Justin Folley said a slow first half of shooting for the Dogs, leading 13-4 at the break, transitioned into an unstoppable barrage of points.

“Our speed really picked up, and they just kept reading those passes, taking the fast break and going with it,” he said. “We’ve got a good group this year.”

CMS teams hope to keep the momentum this weekend as they host a Saturday triangular with Steamboat Springs and Rangely in the CMS and Sandrock Elementary School gyms.

“Boxing out and getting rebounds, we need to get those opportunities,” Folley said, listing off things he hopes to improve this weekend.

Chris Maneotis netted four points in the Soroco game, but he’s already prepared for the next opponent.

“Sink the Sailors,” Maneotis said with a grin.

Craig Middle School boys basketball schedule

Time, Date — Opponent(s), Location

9 a.m., Oct. 29 — Steamboat Springs/Rangely, Craig

10 a.m., Nov. 5 — Baggs, Wyoming, Craig

5 p.m., Nov. 8 — Baggs, Wyoming, Baggs

8 a.m., Nov. 12 — Rawlins, Wyoming/Meeker, Craig

9 a.m., Nov. 19 — Steamboat Springs/Soroco/Meeker, Steamboat

9 a.m., Dec. 3 — Rangely/Soroco, Rangely

9 a.m., Dec. 10 — District Tournament, Craig

