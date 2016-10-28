Craig Halloween Happenings: Spooky stuff, colorful costumes, fun for everyone

Halloween is Monday, but odds are you’ll be celebrating this weekend and the day of, so here are some things to do in Northwest Colorado for all ages to enjoy.

Fright night delight

The American Legion Post 62 Haunted House returns this year, running each day through Halloween, complete with creepy corridors to unnerve even the bravest participants.

Families with young kids can request the non-scare tour, but be sure to ask or receive the full hairy, scary experience. Warning: no guarantee on the presence of killer clowns.

When: 7 to 9:45 p.m. Oct. 20 to 31

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way, Ste. 107

Cost: $6 for adults, $3 for kids

For more information: Call 970-326-7104

Run for your life!

Get some good exercise with the best motivator imaginable: pure terror.

The Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Zombie 5K takes place Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park. Registration starts at 1 p.m. with the event kicking off at 3 p.m. Runners can expect plenty of scares along the way.

Prizes will go to the best zombie outfits.

When: Registration at 1 p.m., race starts at 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: $15 for adults, $7 ages 5 to 18, free to ages 4 and younger

For more information: Call 970-824-5752 or email karli@grandfutures.org

Bowl over the competition

Thunder Rolls Bowling Center’s Halloween party for all ages includes specialty foods at the lanes as well as drink specials for the adults. Prizes are at stake for the best costume, so be sure to strike out from home with some good threads.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 900 Industrial Ave.

Cost: Free admission, check with organizers about bowling prices

For more information: Call 970-824-2695

Zom prom

Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge hosts Zombie Prom Saturday, giving participants a chance to dress up like the undead, hit the photo booth and maybe win a cash prize for best costume. Drink specials and live music from Bruiser Queen are also on tap, as well as an appearance by The Gorge on Halloween Day.

A free shuttle will also be provided because there’s nothing scarier than a drunk driver.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge, at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: 970-824-4000

Mystical, musical merriment

JW Snack’s Bar & Grill will feature live music from Northwest Colorado trio River City Band, as well as a costume contest and drink specials.

Sorry, kids, but this one is also strictly for ages 21 and up.

When: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

Where: JW Snack’s Bar & Grill, 210 E. Victory Way

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: Call 970-826-0468

Downtown candy town

Downtown Craig is the place to be Halloween Day with a multitude of activities along Yampa Avenue. Enter the Downtown Business Association pumpkin carving contest — entries due by 2 p.m. Monday at Community Budget Center — and bring your kids later in the day for trick-or-treating at all the downtown businesses. Moffat County High School will also host Trunk or Treat downtown in a safe environment that includes traffic control on the busy street.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday

Where: 400 and 500 blocks of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-824-7898

Family fun

For those seeking an alternative to the dark side of Halloween, Craig Christian Church will host its annual Family Fun Fest on Monday. A fundraiser for the Joyful Noisemakers youth program, the evening includes carnival games, live music and concessions including nachos, chili, pie and more.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Craig Christian Church, 960 W. Victory Way

Cost: Dinner tickets $3 apiece; game tickets 10 cents apiece

For more information: Call 970-824-6024

Candy from cars

Hayden Congregational United Church of Christ is hosting Trunk or Treat, passing out candy from decorated automobiles, all ages welcome. Additional volunteers are also encouraged to join.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday

Where: Hayden Congregational United Church of Christ, 202 E. Jefferson Ave., Hayden

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-276-3510

It’s alive!

Honor the memory of the late Gene Wilder in the best possible way with a free screening of “Young Frankenstein” Halloween day at the Chief Theater in Steamboat Springs.

The blend of comedy and horror as only Mel Brooks and company could tell it includes some abby-normal laughs and scares for all.

And, no, it’s not pronounced “Fronkensteen.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-871-4791

