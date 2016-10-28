Trump campaign signs disappearing in Craig

Freedom of speech guaranteed by the First Amendment has always been a defining component of America’s beliefs and values.

During election years, people are free to express political alignment and many do so by proudly displaying campaign signs at home.

But this year, more than one Craig resident has found that their “Trump Digs Coal” sign was missing.

“They’re all gone,” Sari Cobb said.

Cobb lives at the top of Barclay Street, and she said as she was backing out of her driveway on Thursday, she noticed that her Donald Trump sign was gone.

She looked around to see if it was laying somewhere in her yard.

After noticing another sign on Stout Street that she had seen before was missing and speaking with a friend who also had her sign disappear, Cobb became suspicious.

“That’s when I started looking,” she said.

Cobb said she is positive that more of the signs were around town and someone had to be removing them.

“I remember seeing quite a few, and as I drove around (Thursday) I saw two,” she said.

Cobb’s friend, Dina Armstrong, who found her sign missing on Monday morning, said she agreed with Cobb’s theory but wondered what the motivation was for the potential perpetrator.

“It’s just frustrating,” she said.

Armstrong said it appeared that signs for the local elections have been left alone and the "Trump Digs Coal" signs had been the primary target.

Craig Police Department Chief Walt Vanatta said his department received one report of a stolen Donald Trump sign in the 1000 block of Washington Street on Thursday.

“It’s not uncommon at all for yard signs to either disappear or be vandalized,” he said. “It’s a very common occurrence during an election year.”

Vanatta said normally police do not follow up with these types of reports because it is a petty offense and there are usually no clues to go on.

“If they disappear in the middle of the night, there’s not much we’re doing,” he said.

The exception would be if there is a witness who can provide some information to follow up like license plate numbers, Vanatta said.

Contact Patrick Kelly at 970-875-1795 or pkelly@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @M_PKelly.