Beauty Tip: Wash off Halloween makeup

There's nothing worse for your skin than leaving makeup on your face, especially thick Halloween makeup that can clog your pores.

After you're done with your Halloween festivities, be sure and thoroughly was your face.

According to an article in Good Housekeeping, not washing your face clogs pores and doesn’t allow your skin to heal itself.

Sleeping with makeup on can also increase exposure to free radicals “leading to collagen breakdown and skin that ages faster," the article stated, citing Dr. James C. Marotta, a facial plastic surgeon and skincare expert at Marotta Facial Plastic Surgery in Smithtown, New York.