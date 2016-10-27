State asking South Routt for repayment of Peabody loan

— Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Colorado Department of Education is asking the South Routt School District to urge Routt County Treasurer Brita Horn to accept a tax payment from Peabody Energy Holdings.

The State Board of Education in July authorized a $1 million loan from the Colorado Department of Education’s contingency fund to help South Routt, as the district was facing an immediate cashflow issue due to the nonpayment of taxes by Peabody.

Peabody is the largest taxpayer within South Routt’s district boundaries, and therefore, significantly affects the district’s funding.

The loan to South Routt was given on the condition that if the district received the tax money owed by Peabody, it would repay the state loan.

Peabody, which filed bankruptcy in April, was cleared to pay the overdue taxes in July, but Horn has refused to accept the payment unless it includes interest and fees on top of the $1.77 million in taxes, citing a legal obligation to accept the interest and fees at the same time as the payment.

On Friday, South Routt School District Superintendent Darci Mohr received a letter from CDE Deputy Commissioner of Operations Leanne Emm asking the district to put pressure on Horn to accept the tax payment offered by Peabody.

“We respectfully request the district to urge the county treasurer to accept Peabody’s payment of back taxes so that state funds are returned to the department,” Emm wrote.

Emm noted in her letter that the department’s $1 million loan to South Routt depleted the contingency fund, meaning the department doesn’t have the ability to help any other districts that may need financial assistance.

Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan, a former longtime South Routt school board member, said the district is being put in a unique spot.

“I think there’s no question that the South Routt School District is in a difficult situation,” Corrigan said. “The school district really needs to be proactive in taking steps to remain solvent. I think it’s appropriate to push on the treasurer to try to find a solution for this.”

Along with the letter to Mohr, CDE sent a formal request for repayment from South Routt School District for $564,000, the portion of the $1 million loan related to the 2015-16 taxes owed by Peabody.

The remainder of the $1 million was an advance for the property taxes estimated to be due by Peabody in 2017.

The South Routt Board of Education has called a special meeting for 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the letter from CDE.

