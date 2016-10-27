On the record for Oct. 27

Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 24

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, code enforcement red-tagged an abandoned vehicle.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

In the 1100 block of West Victory Way, an officer took a report of a car crash involving property damage.

In the 200 block of Mack Lane, officers arrested one man on charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia and violation of bond conditions and a restraining order.

In the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers took a report of identity theft.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers received a report of someone trying to purchase a gun and failing the background check.

In the 1900 block of West Second Street, animal control responded to dogs fighting.

In the 500 block of Industrial Avenue, officers arrested a man on two misdemeanor warrants out of Moffat County.