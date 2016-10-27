On the record for Oct. 27

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Advertisement

Craig Police Department

Monday, Oct. 24

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, code enforcement red-tagged an abandoned vehicle.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

In the 1100 block of West Victory Way, an officer took a report of a car crash involving property damage.

In the 200 block of Mack Lane, officers arrested one man on charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia and violation of bond conditions and a restraining order.

In the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers took a report of identity theft.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers received a report of someone trying to purchase a gun and failing the background check.

In the 1900 block of West Second Street, animal control responded to dogs fighting.

In the 500 block of Industrial Avenue, officers arrested a man on two misdemeanor warrants out of Moffat County.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement