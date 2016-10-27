On the record for Oct. 27

Craig Police Department
Monday, Oct. 24
In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, code enforcement red-tagged an abandoned vehicle.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
In the 1100 block of West Victory Way, an officer took a report of a car crash involving property damage.
In the 200 block of Mack Lane, officers arrested one man on charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia and violation of bond conditions and a restraining order.
In the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers took a report of identity theft.
In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers received a report of someone trying to purchase a gun and failing the background check.
In the 1900 block of West Second Street, animal control responded to dogs fighting.
In the 500 block of Industrial Avenue, officers arrested a man on two misdemeanor warrants out of Moffat County.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID