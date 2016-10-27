Moffat County High School's Morgan Nelson leans in for the bump against Aspen Thursday night. MCHS volleyball lost, 3-1, to the Skiers.

Austin Colbert/Aspen Times

Moffat County volleyball ends year with 3-1 loss in Aspen

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Moffat County High School varsity volleyball lost in four sets Thursday in its final game of the season in Aspen.

photo

Austin Colbert/Aspen Times

Moffat County High School's Emma Samuelson sets the ball during the Lady Bulldogs' game in Aspen Thursday night. Moffat County volleyball finished the season 5-18.

2016 Moffat County High School volleyball season

Time(s), Date(s) — Opponent/Event, Home/Away; Varsity Score, Win/Loss
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25Steamboat Springs, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Aug. 30West Grand, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • TBD, Sept. 2Mancos at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-0, Win
  • TBD, Sept. 2Soroco at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-1, Win
  • TBD, Sept. 3Hotchkiss at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-1, Loss
  • TBD, Sept. 3Rangely at Rangely Tournament, Away; 2-0, Win
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6Roaring Fork, Away; 3-1, Loss
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Sept. 9Cedaredge, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Sept. 17Coal Ridge, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 4, 5, 6 p.m. Sept. 22Grand Valley, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon Sept. 24Basalt, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. Sept. 24Basalt, Away; 3-2, Win
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27Rifle, Away; 3-1, Loss
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Oct. 1Olathe, Away; 3-2, Win
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4Aspen, Away; 3-1, Loss
  • 5, 6 7 p.m. Oct. 6Meeker, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. Oct. 8 — Gunnison, Away; 3-0, Loss
  • 3, 4, 5, p.m. Oct. 14Delta, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • 1, 2, 3 p.m. Oct. 15Roaring Fork, Home; 3-2, Loss
  • 4:30, 5:30, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17Steamboat Springs, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • 1, 2, 3 p.m. Oct. 24Cedaredge, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • 4, 5 p.m. Oct. 25Grand Junction Central, Home; 3-0, Loss
  • 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27Aspen, Away; 3-1, Loss

    • The Lady Bulldogs fell in the first set, 25-17, but won the second, 25-21, taking a 25-12 defeat in the third.

    Moffat County girls had a 20-9 advantage in the fourth set when the Skiers suddenly rallied, going on to win the set and the match, 25-22.

    MCHS finished the schedule 5-18, with a 1-8 tally in the 3A Western Slope League, ninth in the conference.

