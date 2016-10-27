Moffat County volleyball ends year with 3-1 loss in Aspen

Moffat County High School varsity volleyball lost in four sets Thursday in its final game of the season in Aspen.

The Lady Bulldogs fell in the first set, 25-17, but won the second, 25-21, taking a 25-12 defeat in the third.

Moffat County girls had a 20-9 advantage in the fourth set when the Skiers suddenly rallied, going on to win the set and the match, 25-22.

MCHS finished the schedule 5-18, with a 1-8 tally in the 3A Western Slope League, ninth in the conference.