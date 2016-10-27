Moffat County Rocks gains 100 new rocks from Shared School art class

— Sometimes you have to look down to look up.

A lot more people in Moffat County are looking down these days in the hopes of spotting one of the many painted rocks placed throughout the county to help spread positive messages about the community.

The project called Moffat County Rocks was started in August by Kathy Bassett after she learned about other communities around the world painting and sharing rocks.

“We have a goal — bring communities together to inspire creativity in all ages with kids and parents working together to help inspire cheer, joy and love in the hopes of getting rid of the evil and hate spreading across the world,” Bassett wrote on the Moffat County Rocks Facebook page.

The project got a boost from the Moffat County School District Shared School this month where students painted over 100 rocks.

About half have been placed throughout the community.

“I want all of my art lessons to have a life lesson as well. One of the best things about art is that it can build community, inspire others, spread hope and be used for good things,” said Heather Fross, an art teacher at the Shared School.

All four of Jessica Jacobson’s children painted rocks during Fross’s art class.

“I think it’s a good community project. It’s good for morale,” she said. “We have not placed our rocks yet. I’m sure my kids will come up with some great places to place them.”

How it works

“Spread happiness, love and inspiration through the simple fun gesture of painting rocks and "hiding" them throughout the community for people to find,” Bassett said.

Find a rock and then paint it.

Fross’s class used temper paint with an acrylic topcoat to help make them weather resistant.

Alana Winder, a Shared School student in third grade, enjoyed the project.

“It can make everyone else happy. Everyone can do it,” she said.

Painters are encouraged to paint #moffatcountyrocks on the back of the rocks.

Art student Erica Davidson has painted two rocks so far with plans to paint and place more.

“It’s a way to express yourself. There are lots of different rocks, so it allows a lot of self expression,” she said. “Anyone can do this project it’s not age-limited. I think I’ll do more rocks in the future to help cheer people up.”

People who find rocks may keep them or re-hide them but are encouraged to take and post a photo to the Facebook page to share how finding the rock made them feel.

“The kids seemed to really enjoy it, and we are excited to put them out in the community. A lot were checking to see if their rocks had been found. I encourage the rest of the community to paint a rock and put it out to spread the goodness around,” Fross said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.