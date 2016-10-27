From the editor and publisher: Exciting changes at the Craig Daily Press

We are pleased to announce that all of our print editions are now in full color!

The Craig Daily Press is now printed in Gypsum where the printing press only prints full-color newspapers, which is why you’re seeing this exciting change.

The change comes after the Craig Daily Press was bought on Aug. 1 by Swift Communications, which owns a handful of mountain newspapers under the name of Colorado Mountain News Media. Swift is a family owned company with an incredible dedication to its employees and readers.

With a new printing press comes new deadlines, which means various news that happens later in the evening will appear immediately online at www.craigdailypress.com, but not necessarily in the next day’s print edition. Receive the latest up-to-date news at craigdailypress.com, Facebook, Twitter or the Craig Daily Press news app.

We are here to produce the same great community newspaper providing local, regional, state and national coverage. Also, there’s a possibility that the newspaper will be delivered an hour later than normal to your doorstep. We hope that you continue to be avid readers and customers of our publication, and if you have any concerns please contact us immediately.

Our staff works day in and day out to provide you with excellent customer service and in-depth news and information.

You might have also seen the increase in news from our sister newspapers, including Glenwood Post Independent, Aspen Daily News, Summit Daily News, Rifle Citizen Telegram and Vail Daily News, which means more regional coverage for you.

Our news staff in Craig remains committed to covering Craig and Moffat County.

We remain dedicated to serving our readers, advertisers and our community.

We’re excited the opportunities our new company will provide to our readers. Thank you for being loyal readers of Moffat County’s premier source of news and information.

Renee Campbell is the publisher of the Craig Daily Press and the Saturday Morning Press and Noelle Leavitt Riley is the editor.

