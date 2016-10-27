Craig Sports Briefs for Oct. 28, 2016: Zombie 5K runs Saturday in Craig

The Grand Futures Prevention Coalition Zombie 5K takes place Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. with the event kicking off at 3 p.m. with runners able to expect plenty of scares along the way.

The cost is $15 for individual adults, $7 for ages 5 to 18 and free to 4 and younger. Teams of five are $50, and prizes will go to the most creative zombie group.

Online registration is available at craig-chamber.com with forms available at Craig Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Books and KS Kreations. Proceeds will go toward Grand Futures and Moffat County Teen Council’s work with local youth programs.

For more information, call 970-824-5752 or email karli@grandfutures.org.

Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Do you attend every single Bulldog sporting event? Now is your chance to earn some bragging rights as well as other prizes as part of the Craig Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest.

Each week, the newspaper will run a crowd photo from a local sporting event and highlight one of the spectators. Watch for the ad to run each week to see if your loyalty to the blue and white has paid off, and come by the Daily Press office at 466 Yampa Ave. if you’re the lucky winner.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.