Moffat County football to wrap regular season vs. Aspen

The season won’t last as long as it did the past two years for Moffat County High School football, so this Friday will be an all-out Bulldog blowout.

MCHS wraps up the year hosting Aspen, kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bulldog Proving Grounds, a trio of goals in place for the evening: honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrate seniors and go out with a bang.

Following last week’s 20-8 loss in Basalt, the Dogs are likely out of playoff contention, which would be their first time not moving into the postseason since becoming a 2A team.

Basalt will take the Western Slope League title with a Friday victory in Carbondale against Roaring Fork. The Longhorns’ 6-2 record going into their final regular season weekend gives them an advantage, though if the Rams win, it will set up a three-way league tie among Roaring Fork, Basalt and Moffat County, providing the Dogs defeat the Skiers.

Aspen’s last-place distinction in 2015 changed at least a little this year when the Skiers topped Steamboat Springs last week to put the 0-8 Sailors at No. 6 in WSL.

Though Aspen is 2-6 this season, quarterback RJ Peshek remains the league’s top passer with 1,458 yards to date.

“It’s mostly a short passing game, so we’ll need to tackle well and stay healthy,” said head coach Keith Gille. “I don’t see why that can’t be done.”

Miki Klimper, whose return from a foot injury in Basalt is probable, leads the team and the conference in tackles, now at 88 to match his uniform number and potentially crossing the three-digit threshold against Aspen.

Peshek also has 483 ground yards, though Keenan Hildebrandt has 569, now second in the rushing ranks behind Basalt’s Alex Alberto.

A sore ankle prevented Hildy from doing much running against the Longhorns, but the Moffat County quarterback has given his all this season, Gille said.

Hildebrandt is one of multiple upperclassmen who will be honored as part Friday’s Senior Night, including players Eddie Smercina, Hugo Hernandez, Isaac Montoya, Ryan Zimmerman, John T Peroulis, Angel Sanchez and William Monsonnec.

“Our seniors are a really special group,” Gille smiled.

In addition to the senior salute, Friday’s game will also be an unusual one as the season finishes with players clad in a color other than blue or white, sporting pink jerseys as part of the team’s fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Additionally, the final Fifth Quarter of the fall follows the game in the MCHS gym with bubble soccer provided by Bear River Young Life and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition. The price is $1, high-schoolers only, and all participants must wear clean athletic shoes.

The Bulldogs’ spirits are already high for what could be their season finale following a Monday junior varsity 34-12 victory at home against Basalt that somewhat settled the score with the Longhorns.

“It was the same kind of game as Friday really, both work really hard and then one team runs out of gas,” said assistant coach Jesse LaRose.

Going out with a 5-4 season will be nice, Gille said, but it’s a roster that’s consistently played with class of which he’s most proud.

Bulldog players participated in a pre-game exercise last week while on the road as they and the Longhorns helped wheelchair-bound Basalt student and honorary running back Oliver Harrington score a touchdown, video of which has made the rounds online.

Gille said he had an acquaintance, AJ Blazek, offensive line coach from Rutgers University, compliment him on his team’s commitment to making the handicapped young man’s experience as real as possible.

“It’s been a very educational year, a very enlightening year, and I couldn’t be prouder of these kids,” he said.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.