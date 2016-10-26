Committee collecting money to save Moffat County's Luttrell Barn

Working on a tight timeline to come up with $100,000, the Save the Barn Committee addressed Craig City Council Tuesday night to ask for support in preserving the Luttrell Barn.

The committee recently started a pledge campaign to raise the money so it can match Moffat County on repairs that need to be done before the building can be reopened for public use.

The Board of County Commissioners have had $100,000 set aside in the budget for repairs for since 2012 but that money may be freed up for other use in the 2017 budget if a group can’t come up with a plan to take over the building.

“We’re in danger of losing one of our iconic buildings in Craig,” said John Allen, committee member.

Allen said the committee has until the county finalizes its 2017 budget in mid-December to collect the funds.

So far, the pledge has collected $3,000 in just a few weeks.

“A long way from $100,000, but in a couple weeks I think that’s pretty impressive,” Allen said.

The scope of work needed includes repairing the warped wall on the west side, stripping all the walls and spraying insulation, installing a new roof, ridding the building of mice and bats, cleaning the grounds, painting and staining.

“If we don’t do something immediately we’re going to lose the whole building just to water damage,” Allen said.

One of the reasons the county has been hesitant to invest in repairs is the absence of a group that is interested in taking over future maintenance of the building.

Allen said the barn has important historical value and is a unique type of structure that isn’t really seen much anymore. One of the suggestions for future use of the building was to make it into a welcome center.

Craig City Councilmember Tony Bohrer said he thought using the barn as a welcome center made more sense than trying to move the old train depot for the same purpose, which has also been discussed.

“We’re talking millions of dollars to move that, or we’re talking $100,000 where we can save something that does the same thing,” he said.

Pledges can be sent to John Allen at 71 Allen Lane, Craig, CO 81625. For more information, visit Facebook.com/SavetheLuttrellBarn.

